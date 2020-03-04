Tame Impala Performs New Singles on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ahead of Massive Tour

The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker’s fourth album as Tame Impala was released last month to wide-spread acclaim. Parker scored his second #1 in Australia, his highest selling album to date in the U.S. and U.K and 14 top 10 chart positions around the world.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tame Impala performed two songs from the album – the single “Lost In Yesterday” which is currently Top 20 at Alternative radio, and the album track, “Breathe Deeper.”

Next week, Tame Impala kicks off the first tour in support of The Slow Rush with a show at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena. Tame Impala will be on tour throughout North and Central America through the summer. The tour concludes August 7 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA. The dates include two SOLD OUT nights at The Forum in Los Angeles on March 10 and 11. Clario and MGMT will support dates in California and Mexico, and Perfume Genius will support the full North American tour beginning in May.

Tickets are on sale now. They have also added headlining dates in their home of Australia throughout April with $300,000 (aus) of the tour’s proceeds going to Australian Bushfire Relief. Tame Impala will headline US festivals this summer including Governors Ball on June 5 and Bonnaroo on June 14.

TOUR DATES:

03/09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* SOLD OUT

03/10/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* SOLD OUT

03/11/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* – SOLD OUT

03/13/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* SOLD OUT

03/19/20 – Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol $

03/21/20 – Monterrey, MEX @ Pal Norte $

04/16/20 – Aucckland, NZ @ Spark Arena^

04/18/20 – Brisbane, AUS @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre^

04/20/20 – Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena^

04/23/20 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena^

04/24/20 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena^

04/25/20 – Adelaide, AUS @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre^

04/28/20 – Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena^

05/23/20 – London, UK @ All Points East – Victoria Park

05/29/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center#

05/30/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#

05/31/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#

06/02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

06/03/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre# – Tickets

06/05/20 – Randall’s Island, NY @ Governors Ball

06/06/20 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena#

06/08/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center#

06/09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena#

06/11/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena#

06/12/20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center#

06/14/20 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/17/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center#

07/19/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center#

07/20/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center#

07/21/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center# – Tickets

07/23/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center#

07/24/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center#

07/25/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center#

07/28/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena#

07/30/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center#

08/01/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena#

08/03/20 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center#

08/05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena#

08/07/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre#

* w/ Clairo

$ w/ MGMT

# w/ Perfume Genius

^ w/ Khruangbin