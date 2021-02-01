teeballpaul “Thank You For Consideration” Sets 2021 On Fire With Disco-Infused Funk Happiness

Loading...

The one-man-band that is teeballpaul is here to shake things up. The Los Angeles based artist, producer, and mix engineer grew up in Orange County inspired by all things ‘Southern California’. The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Sublime colored his youth and were the soundtrack to his many years as a competitive youth baseball player – which later sparked the name for his new creative project.

The teeballpaul project was a response to years and years of divulging creative control to others and never feeling connected to the end result. “A switch went off when I gained enough confidence to realize that I could do it myself,” he shares.







“I want my music to promote the power of two things,” he adds. “Confidence and Self-Belief. I want people to know that with hard work and an unrelenting level of self-belief, all things in this life are obtainable. Just don’t quit. If you do feel like quitting, maybe you should turn on some teeballpaul.”

The lighthearted track is chock-full of funktastic synths, spunky energy and a gritty lo-fi haze that brings both a retro and 2021-indie element to the track.

“Thank You For Consideration” spews good energy, good talent, and is a vibe we can appreciate heading into this new year.