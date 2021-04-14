TEKE::TEKE Takes Wild Ride In Animated “Barbara” Music Video

Loading...

Montreal-based seven-piece Japanese psych-punk band TEKE::TEKE are back today with a frenzied new single and animated video for “Barbara.”

As with previous videos, “Barbara” was animated by the group’s guitarist Serge Nakauchi-Pelletier and vocalist/visual artist Maya Kuroki.

“The initial inspiration for this song is a true story that happened to me,’’ says rhythm guitarist Hidetaka Yoneyama. “I was randomly mistaken for an old lady by this stranger on the street who came up to me screaming Barbara? Barbara?! It’s you?! Barbara?! Maya [TEKE::TEKE’s vocalist] then had the idea of taking the story to another level by turning it into this psychedelic tale of ‘Yokai’ (‘ghost’ or ‘spirit’) that escapes a house and goes on doing all sorts of pranks on people, that spirit being Barbara.”

The track is off their debut album Shirushi (out May 7 via Kill Rock Stars), named after the Japanese practice of kintsugi — the art of mending broken pottery by fusing the pieces back together with seams of gold, silver or platinum lacquer.

The album glues together these pieces of classic Japanese balladry, surf rock, psychedelia, and more into sounds that wouldn’t be out of place in a Tarantino movie.