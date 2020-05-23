The 1975 – “Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)” Music Video

Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’ from The 1975’s new album, Notes On A Conditional Form. Out now – https://The1975.lnk.to/NOACFID

The 1975 and Ben Ditto have curated an online exhibition of 15 artists responding to tracks from Notes On A Conditional Form.

01 Most Dismal Swamp responds to ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’.

In response to ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’, Most Dismal Swamp (MDS) has worked with a group of artists to build a virtual environment and film a narrative within it. MDS began by “situating the voice in the song that seemed to be stuck in a moment, thinking of another time and even another timeline. The old and despondent teddy bear is the character I decided would inhabit this space—lost in reverie and nightmare, somewhere between nostalgia and anxiety.”

So tonight lead singer Matty Healy becomes a bear; a bear in his little bedroom that sings of an unnamed pain; a bear that wishes he was your boy.

MDS is a collective art project by Dane Sutherland, who describes it as a “mixed-reality biome”, amongst many other things: “ a multi-scalar mystic fiction … a curatorial MMORPG … a planetary weirding studio.” He’s interested in world-building and likes to collaborate with other artists on composite mixed realities like this one.

Inspired by the album’s exploration of technology, hope and anxiety, MDS decided to build a gamer’s bedroom with the GVN908 collective. In this bedroom lives a despondent, lovestruck teddy bear, modelled by Hannah Rose Stewart. He has a view of the world outside, of an expansive meadow through a distorting baroque window, and also a view of the world inside, through his computer screen, on which an animation by Tissue Hunter and 3D model by Olia Svetlanova become bad thoughts that haunt him; cursed images that leak out into his room, and maybe also into yours.

The film, MDS hopes, has the same dreamlike quality as the song it accompanies: “A bittersweet dream where you’d get lost, then have that feeling amplified by the shock of your actual reality when the dream ends.”