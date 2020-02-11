The 66th Edition of Newport Jazz Festival Announces Lineup featuring Norah Jones, Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, and more

Incredible ensembles, global superstars, legendary instrumentalists and genre-bending up-and-comers make up the first wave of artists announced today for the 66th edition of Newport Jazz. Curated by Artistic Director Christian McBride and founder George Wein, the Festival takes place August 7-9 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame at the Newport Casino.

All tickets, except for the Friday evening concert at the International Tennis Hall of Fame are on sale now at www.newportjazz.org.

The first wave of artists for the 2020 Newport Jazz Festival are:

Friday, August 7, 2020 – Fort Adams State Park

• Norah Jones

• Jimmy Cliff

• Robert Glasper

• A Christian McBride Situation

• Chris Potter Circuits Trio

• Nicholas Payton

• Catherine Russell

• The History of Jazz

• Tuba Skinny

• Vince Giordano & The Night Hawks

• David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

• Mike Davis’ The New Wonders

• Colin Hancock & His Signature Seven

Saturday, August 8, 2020 – Fort Adams State Park

• Wynton Marsalis

• Angélique Kidjo’s Remain In Light

• Robert Glasper

• Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits

• Makaya McCraven

• Nate Smith + KINFOLK

• The Jazz Gallery All-Stars

• The Comet is Coming

• Arturo/Zack/Adam O’Farrill Quintet

• Avery*Sunshine

• Michela Marino Lerman – Love Movement

• Miguel Zenón Quartet

Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Fort Adams State Park

• Diana Krall

• Khruangbin

• Robert Glasper

• Maria Schneider Orchestra

• Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry”

• Hiromi

• Cory Wong

• The Soul Rebels

• Jeff “Tain” Watts

• Nubya Garcia

• Warren Wolf and Wolfpack

• Somi

WBGO, Newport Jazz Festival’s official travel partner, returns to the 2020 Festival with day trip packages from New York, Boston and Newark, plus a weekend package, which includes a four-night stay at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina. For information and to purchase bus packages, log on to www.wbgo.org/newport.