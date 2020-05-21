The Aces – “My Phone is Trying to Kill Me” (Quarantine Cut Video)

The Aces release the music video for their most recent single, “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me.” Created by the band while in quarantine, the homemade video delves into the pressures of social media and the attachment one can feel to their digital devices. Released last week, the single was written by The Aces alongside Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande) and produced by Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes).

“Given the time, we’re not able to make music videos in the way we normally would, but we didn’t wanna let that stop us,” The Aces explain. “So we decided to grab our phones and cameras and take the matter into our own hands and make a little homemade music video for ‘My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me.’ It ended up being hilarious and so much fun to make and we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it!”

Last week, The Aces announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, Under My Influence, out June 12 via Red Bull Records. The band also shared an exciting sneak peek of the album with their fans. The album will include their recent hits, “Daydream,” “Lost Angeles,” and “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me,” among others. In addition to co-writing every song on the album and serving as executive producers, The Aces tapped notable collaborators including Justin Tranter, Jesse Shatkin, Zach Skelton, Mike Green, Kyle Shearer, Christian Medice and more for the project.