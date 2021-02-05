The Aces Release ‘Under My Influence’ B-Sides

Loading...

After months of anticipation from die-hard fans, The Aces have released a collection of B-Side tracks off their acclaimed sophomore album, Under My Influence. Out now via Red Bull Records and premiered via PAPER, the two releases – “Sleepy Eyes” and “Aren’t You” – have been highly sought after, previously teased through show performances and a limited-edition vinyl release, which sold out immediately.

“These two songs were some of the first we wrote in pursuit of our second record and truly helped shape what ‘Under My Influence’ became,” says the band. “They’re the roots of this sonic chapter of The Aces. With that being said, you’re probably confused why they weren’t part of the initial album; and to that we say, we always save the best for last.”

Following singles including “Daydream,” “Lost Angeles,” and “801,” “Sleepy Eyes” and “Aren’t You” stand out on their own while effortlessly serving as counterparts to the original body of work. Summer-tinged and laced with bright, dreamy production, each B-Side release picks up where Under My Influence left off, soulfully examining feelings of love and loss.

Fans can celebrate the release of “Sleepy Eyes” and “Aren’t You” with The Aces today, Friday, February 5 at 6PM PST / 9PM EST on their YouTube channel as part of the official Sleepy Eyes Sleepover. An interactive experience, join The Aces as they host their own virtual slumber party, complete with games, food, music, activities, and more. For more info, visit Instagram and follow the #SleepyEyesSleepover hashtag.