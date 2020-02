The Head and the Heart Announces North American Tour and New Video

The Head and The Heart has announced a North American spring tour joined by special guest Margo Price. Hiss Golden Messenger will support the band on 3 shows in April. Presale and general on sale info below. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off April 18th in Tilmon, TX and make stops in Toronto, Portland, New York and more, before wrapping July 19th.

Alongside the new tour dates, the band has released the official video for “Honeybee,” starring the band’s own Charity Rose Thielen, directed by Clare Gillen with creative direction from Charity and Gilly Studio. “Honeybee” has become a fan favorite and breakout track from the band’s fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, released on Warner Records / Reprise Records to critical praise last year. The Head and the Heart will perform “Honeybee” on The Late Late Show with James Corden on March 5th.

The Head and The Heart fan club presale will run from Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local time until the following day at 10pm local time. To access the band’s fan club presale on Wednesday, make sure to sign up for the band’s mailing list through their website to receive the code. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time. The Head and The Heart is partnering with Spotify to give special presale access to some of the band’s biggest Spotify fans on Thursday, February 6th. All tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7 at 1pm local time. Visit www.theheadandtheheart.com for more information.

In addition to the tour, fans can also catch the band at Old Settler’s Music Festival, Something In The Water Festival, Hangout Music Festival, Green River Festival, Under The Big Sky Festival and Mountain Jam this spring – with more summer festival announcements coming soon. See below for a full rundown of dates.

TOUR DATES

04/18/2020 – Tilmon, TX – Old Settler’s Music Festival+

04/20/2020 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall*

04/22/2020 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center*

04/23/2020 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre*

04/25/2020 – Virginia Beach, VA – Something In The Water Festival

05/16/2020 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival+

05/17/2020 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre^

05/18/2020 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater^

05/20/2020 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater^

05/23/2020 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach^

05/24/2020 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum^+

05/26/2020 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point^+

05/27/2020 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark^

05/28/2020 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap^ (on sale 2/22)+

05/30/2020 – Bethel, NY – Mountain Jam Festival*^+ (on sale soon)

05/31/2020 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards^+

06/02/2020 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia^

07/12/2020 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival+

07/18-19/2020 – Whitefish, MT – Under The Big Sky Festival+

*w/ Hiss Golden Messenger

^w/ Margo Price

+not a Live Nation date