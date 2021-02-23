The Hold Steady Perform “Family Farm” on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Loading...

The Hold Steady performed “Family Farm” on Late Show with Seth Meyers last night. “Family Farm” is a song from the band’s highly acclaimed new album, Open Door Policy, released last week.

On Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6, The Hold Steady will be hosting an unprecedented 2021 edition of The Weekender, the band’s annual multi-night live event for fans in the United Kingdom and European Union. Traditionally held at the legendary Electric Ballroom in Camden, London, this year will see The Weekender livestreaming directly from Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Bowl for two concerts at 8pm (20:00) GMT / 3pm EST (US).

Tickets are on sale now via FANS.LIVE, including single-show tickets (£15.00/$20.00) and two-night packages (£27.50/$35.00). In addition, fans purchasing show tickets will be able to buy additional tickets for an exclusive Soundcheck event, set for Saturday, March 6 and priced at £20.00/$25.00.

The Weekender will see The Hold Steady performing two completely different sets featuring classic tracks, fan favorites, and new songs from their new album Open Door Policy.

The Weekender shows will be available on-demand through Monday, March 15 via FANS.LIVE.

THE HOLD STEADY

THE WEEKENDER 2021

LIVE FROM THE BROOKLYN BOWL

FRIDAY, MARCH 5 – 8pm GMT (3pm ET/12pm PT)

SATURDAY, MARCH 6 – SOUNDCHECK 5pm GMT (12pm ET/9am PT)

SATURDAY, MARCH 6 – 8pm GMT (3pm ET/12pm PT)