The Killers Reveal “Caution” From Upcoming New Album ‘Imploding The Mirage’

The Killers share new details of their forthcoming, highly-anticipated sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, which is set for release on May 29, 2020 on Island Records. The album – produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen – was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, UT. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas, NV. Imploding The Mirage also features a brilliant array of collaborators, another first for the band who have typically kept guest spots on their albums to a minimum. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius.

The album’s first single, “Caution”, is all of Imploding The Mirage’s excellence densely packed into three and a half minutes. Both refreshingly next level and reminiscent of the band’s much-loved albums Sam’s Town and Battle Born, it finds The Killers evoking the spirit of ambitious reinvention matched with the kind of anthemic chorus to which they’ve become synonymous. The track also features an iconic guitar solo courtesy of the legendary Lindsey Buckingham.

The Killers are also thrilled to announce additional dates around the globe — playing some of the biggest venues in the world — to their already sold-out UK and European tour this summer.

Tour dates:

5/26/20 DONCASTER, UK @ KEEPMOAT STADIUM **

5/28/20 FALKIRK, SCOTLAND, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM ** SOLD OUT

5/30/20 MANCHESTER, UK @ EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD, UK ** SOLD OUT

6/1/20 NORWICH, UK @ CARROW ROAD STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

6/3/20 SOUTHAMPTON, UK @ ST MARY’S STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

6/5/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^

6/6/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^ SOLD OUT

6/9/20 BRISTOL, UK @ ASHTON GATE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

6/11/20 COVENTRY, UK @ RICOH STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

6/13/20 MIDDLESBROUGH, UK @ RIVERSIDE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

6/16/20 DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

6/17/20 DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

6/19/20 SCHEESSEL, GERMANY @ HURRICANE FESTIVAL

6/20/20 NEUHAUSEN, GERMANY @ SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL

6/21/20 WERCHTER, BELGIUM @ TW CLASSIC

6/23/20 ZAGREB, CROATIA @ INMUSIC FESTIVAL

6/27/20 STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN @ LOLLAPALOOZA (STOCKHOLM)

7/6/20 AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS @ ZIGGO DOME &&

7/7/20 BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE @ LA SEINE MUSICALE &&

7/9/20 MADRID, SPAIN @ MAD COOL FESTIVAL

7/10/20 BILBAO, SPAIN @ BILBAO BBK LIVE FESTIVAL

7/12/20 MILAN, ITALY @ MILANO SUMMER FESTIVAL

7/14/20 VIENNA, AUSTRIA @ STADTHALLE

7/16/20 OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC @ COLOURS OF OSTRAVA FESTIVAL

7/18/20 MOSCOW, RUSSIA @ PARK LIVE FESTIVAL

8/18/20 DENVER, CO @ PEPSI CENTER ++

8/19/20 SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA ++

8/21/20 VANCOUVER, BC @ ROGERS ARENA ++

8/22/20 GEORGE, WA @ GORGE AMPHITHEATRE ++

8/23/20 PORTLAND, OR @ MODA CENTER ++

8/25/20 SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ CHASE CENTER ++

8/26/20 SAN DIEGO, CA @ PECHANGA ARENA ++

8/28/20 LAS VEGAS, NV @ MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA ++

8/29/20 LOS ANGELES, CA @ BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM ++

8/30/20 PHOENIX, AZ @ GILA RIVER ARENA ++

9/10/20 HOUSTON, TX @ TOYOTA CENTER ++

9/11/20 FORT WORTH, TX @ DICKIES ARENA ++

9/12/20 AUSTIN, TX @ FRANK ERWIN CENTER ++

9/15/20 MIAMI, FL @ AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA ++

9/16/20 ORLANDO, FL @ AMWAY CENTER ++

9/18/20 ATLANTA, GA @ STATE FARM ARENA ++

9/19/20 NASHVILLE, TN @ BRIDGESTONE ARENA ++

9/20/20 ST. LOUIS, MO @ CHAIFETZ ARENA ++

9/22/20 ST. PAUL, MN @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER ++

9/23/20 CHICAGO, IL @ UNITED CENTER ++

9/25/20 TORONTO, ON @ SCOTIABANK ARENA ++

9/26/20 MONTREAL, QC @ BELL CENTRE ++

9/27/20 VERONA, NY @ TURNING STONE EVENT CENTER ++

9/29/20 PHILADELPHIA, PA @ WELLS FARGO CENTER ++

10/1/20 NEW YORK, NY @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

10/2/20 NEW YORK, NY @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

10/3/20 WASHINGTON, DC @ CAPITAL ONE ARENA ++

10/5/20 BOSTON, MA @ TD GARDEN ++

10/6/20 UNIVERSITY PARK, PA @ BRYCE JORDAN CENTER ++

10/8/20 PITTSBURGH, PA @ PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER ++

10/9/20 CLEVELAND, OH @ ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE ++

10/10/20 DETROIT, MI @ LITTLE CAESARS ARENA ++

11/11/20 BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA @ BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

11/14/20 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA @ QUDOS BANK ARENA

11/18/20 PERTH, AUSTRALIA @ RAC ARENA

11/21/20 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA @ AAMI PARK

11/29/20 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO @ FORO SOL

12/1/20 MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

12/2/20 MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

12/4/20 ZAPOPAN, MEXICO @ ESTADIO 3 DE MARZO

Support information: The Killers will be joined by the following special guests — Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) in the UK; Johnny Marr (dates marked ++) in the U.S. and Canada; Orville Peck supports on select dates in Europe (marked with &&).