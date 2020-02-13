The Ocean Blue – “Love Doesn’t Make It Easy On Us” Music Video

Returning with their first album in 6 years, Kings and Queens / Knaves and Thieves, The Ocean Blue shares their first single “Love Doesn’t Make It Easy On Us”

You may know the band from their 1989 debut with songs like “Between Something and Nothing” on Sire Records (Madonna, The Cure, The Smiths, Talking Heads, the Ramones, etc) – the four teenagers from Hershey, PA had widespread acclaim, Top 10 Modern Rock/College Radio & MTV airplay…And now they’ve returned with the signature atmospheric new wave sound, jangly guitars and lush keyboards that are back in music again.