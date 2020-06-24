The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song “Come All Ye Faithful” Off Forthcoming Album ‘Made Of Rain’

The Psychedelic Furs have today made available a new song, “Come All Ye Faithful,” from their highly anticipated new album, Made Of Rain, released through Cooking Vinyl on Friday 31st July. “Come All Ye Faithful” is the fourth track to be released ahead of the album, alongside “No-One,” “Don’t Believe” and “You’ll Be Mine.” All four tracks can be streamed and downloaded immediately when you preorder Made Of Rain from: https://psychfurs.lnk.to/MoR.

Made Of Rain is available on CD, Double Gatefold vinyl in limited splatter and color variants as well as exclusive formats and autographed options via the Official Store.

From its exhilarating opening bars, Made Of Rain is classic Psychedelic Furs in both its sound and execution. It’s a joy to hear again, fresher than ever. Their peerless permutations of art, aggression and ambience drive the dynamics, and it’s always been this originality which has set them apart, a cut above. The album was produced by Richard Fortus with The Psychedelic Furs, whilst mixing duties were handled by Tim Palmer (David Bowie, U2, Robert Plant).