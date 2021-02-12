TheHxliday Drops “Batgirl” Video in Time for Valentine’s Day

Loading...

19-year-old rising hybrid alt-pop-rapper and singer-songwriter, TheHxliday releases the dreary Gen Z love themed video for “Batgirl” off his Batbxy EP via Motown Records. The video, directed by Steve Matiasek and Alexander Tsakis Lepkowski, finds TheHxliday channeling his suave Bruce Wayne persona. He dons a black leather jacket swooning his batgirl in his somber bat cave.

The Ikon Pyor and Flex Lennon produced track is the epitome of TheHxliday’s signature emo leaning teenaged love sound with a touch of rock and a soothing soft-strumming guitar. TheHxliday sings “Before I met you, I was sad as shit,” revealing to his batgirl that she’s helped ease his emotions.







Batbxy EP tracklist:

NxBody

Laugh A Little

Thank U

Lxnechild

Batgirl

Bad

More at:

https://www.instagram.com/thehxliday/

https://soundcloud.com/the-holiday33