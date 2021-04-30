TheHxliday & Polo G Drop “Wit Dat” Music Video

Accelerating his incredible momentum with over 60 streams and widespread critical acclaim, rising rapper-singer-songwriter TheHxliday and Polo G—still atop the Billboard Hot 100 with “RAPSTAR”—unveil the high-octane blockbuster music video for TheHxliday’s latest single “Wit Dat.”

The visual directed by Kevin Mares and Dogfood Media, amplifies anticipation for the arrival of his upcoming new EP, The Most Beautiful Disaster, coming soon.

The cinematic video opens with a moment of tense conflict as a girl gravitates to TheHxliday through the fray. In between thrilling vignettes, TheHxliday and multiplatinum Chicago superstar Polo G turn up together on screen, trading bars before the hypnotic hook takes hold over thick trap keys. Fusing action and mesmerizing choreography, it illuminates the buzzing talent’s charisma and star power.

Right out of the gate, “Wit Dat” garnered widespread critical acclaim. XXL named it among “The 13 Best New Songs This Week,” and HotNewHipHop described the collaboration as “incredible.” In addition to plugs from REVOLT, HipHopDX, and more, Lyrical Lemonade put it best, “When it comes to artists making major moves so far this year, TheHxliday has got to be towards the top of the list if not in the #1 spot.”

Get ready to experience The Most Beautiful Disaster from TheHxliday soon.