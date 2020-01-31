Third Man Records Announces Three France Gall Reissues

Third Man Records is excited to announce three reissues of albums by prolific French vocalist France Gall, marking the first North American vinyl pressings of all three albums. Baby Pop, 1968 and Poupée de Cire, Poupée de Son will be available in stores on February 21. Third Man will host a series of release day dance parties in select cities, where DJs will spin yé-yé (the style of music for which Gall is known) and French psych. Limited-edition colored pressings of the reissues will be available at the events. See below for the list of parties, and pre-order Baby Pop, 1968 and Poupée de Cire, Poupée de Son.

France Gall was a prolific French vocalist and performer, remembered as one of the central figures of the 1960s yé-yé pop movement. Aligning catchy, spirited rhythms with lighthearted lyrics and drawing from the beat music a la early Beatles and Hollies, the yé-yé artists promoted a sort of new freedom of expression and breaking down of social barriers in post-WWII France.

Third Man Records is beyond honored to bring this music to a larger audience by issuing the first authorized North American vinyl pressings of these titles, some of the most brilliant highlights from Gall’s catalog, including Baby Pop, 1968, and Poupée de Cire, Poupée de Son.

France Gall release day parties (February 21)

UFO Factory – Detroit, MI

Vinyl Tap – Nashville, TN

1606 Cahuenga Vinyl Bar – Los Angeles, CA

TV Eye – New York, NY

Aux 33 – Montreal, QC