Third Man Vinyl Reissues For That Dog. Albums ‘Totally Crushed Out’ & ‘Retreat From The Sun’

Third Man Records is excited to release vinyl reissues of that dog.’s seminal LPs Totally Crushed Out and Retreat From The Sun. These reissues arrive just in time for the 25th anniversary of the original release of Totally Crushed Out and mark the first vinyl pressing of either album. Purchase Totally Crushed Out HERE, and purchase Retreat From The Sun HERE.

An exclusive version of of Totally Crushed Out is available in pink and white marble colored vinyl at Third Man Nashville and Detroit storefronts, and a version with a hand-screenprinted LP jacket is available to Vault members only. Retreat From The Sun is available in limited opaque brown colored vinyl at TMR Nashville and Detroit storefronts, as well as select indie stores — find more info HERE.

Totally Crushed Out

Conceived as a loosely-based concept album around the idea of crushes and young love, that dog.’s sophomore album Totally Crushed Out is a touchstone underrated classic in line with of-the-era releases like the Breeders’ Last Splash and Liz Phair’s Exile in Guyville.

From the Sweet Valley High-reminiscent illustrated album cover, to the A minus rating given by the dean Robert Christgau, to the Jenni Konner songwriting credit (long before she was the

showrunner for HBO’s Girls) this album is quirky, smart, well-written and most of all… enjoyable.

that dog.’s touring behind Totally Crushed Out found them sharing stages with Foo Fighters, Weezer and Teenage Fanclub, their songs being covered live by Pearl Jam, collaborating with Beck, and the vid for “He’s Kissing Christian” achieving sub-Buzz Bin status on MTV.

This 25th anniversary reissue marks the first EVER vinyl appearance for this album. Showing their attention to detail, Third Man Records sleuths got their hands on the original oil painting used for the front cover art and worked directly from that for all relevant artwork needs.