Tiana Major9 Shares New Song “Lucky”

Motown Records released “Lucky,” a new track from Tiana Major9. A warm, soulful celebration of winning at love, “Lucky” is from her forthcoming EP. SPIN premiered the song, which Tiana wrote with Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (J. Cole, H.E.R., Anderson .Paak), who also produced, and PRGRSHN (WSTRN, Stormzy, Wizkid). Download / stream “Lucky” HERE. View the accompanying visualizer HERE.

Tiana Major9 says, “I’m so excited to share ‘Lucky’ with the world. It’s taken from my upcoming EP and was made to make you feel good!”

“Lucky” follows the breakout artist’s Motown solo debut, “Think About You” (Notion Mix) – a song that reveals her classic influences yet feels very “right now.” View the lyric video, which premiered on Teen Vogue, HERE. Tiana, who has been named a Vevo DSCVR artist, roots her bold blend of future-facing R&B, enduring soul, and hip-hop attitude in boundless jazz eloquence twisted up with saucy East London inflection and a touch of Jamaican spirit.