Tokyo Jetz Teams Up With Mike WiLL Made-It for Her Comeback Single “SODD”

Tokyo Jetz, popular rap artist and TI’s protegé, teamed up with Grammy Award Winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It for her comeback single, “SODD”. The single, which is influenced by the New Orleans bounce culture, features fellow Louisiana artists Tokyo Vanity and Vickee Lo.

The track stays true to the bounce sound with hard hitting bass, call to actions and playful lyrics, telling girls how to please their man. ‘SODD’ is the lead single off Tokyo’s long anticipated project – “OUTSIDE”, set to release Spring 2020.

“I took a small break, but now it’s time for me to pop back ‘OUTSIDE’, have fun, enjoy life and get back to myself. As a woman being back ‘OUTSIDE’ to me means you’ve bounced back from whatever and wherever it is you’re coming back from… a breakup, a new baby, weight loss… whatever it is, you’re back and feeling like yourself. So we OUTSIDE!” Tokyo states.