Toosii unveiled the official video for “Mercedez,” one of 20 songs found on Platinum Heart (Deluxe). The story of the young couple from Toosii’s “Love Cycle” video continues in the compelling new clip. Together, they find joy yet also face overwhelming sorrow.

Toosii says, “I always wanted to explore my directing skills, so it was a GREAT FEELING to bring my vision to light, and connect the ‘Love Cycle’ and ‘Mercedez’ videos.”