Toosii Shares New Video From His Poetic Pain Project

After dropping his new single, “Right Now,” last Friday, Toosii is back with the official video. In the clip, Toosii stars as a Los Angeles bachelor. Accompanied by the women in his life, he delivers rapid-fire bars as he moves through his lush hilltop estate, enjoying the ultimate staycation. Edgar Esteves (Chris Brown, Pedro Capo x Alicia Keys x Farruko), who teamed up with Toosii on the official videos for “Love Cycle” and “Mercedez,” directed. Joan Pabon produced.

“Right Now” is the new single from Toosii’s Poetic Pain, which will be released this Friday, September 18, via South Coast Music Group. Poetic Pain showcases Toosii’s gift for matching introspective lyrics with unforgettable hooks. The project exudes a harder-hitting and more dynamic sound than its predecessor, Platinum Heart, providing a fitting backdrop to Toosii’s unapologetic truth-telling. At the same time, songs like “Right Now” bring a more hopeful tone, reflecting the triumphs he has experienced following a long period of struggle.

The 20-year-old rapper is an entirely self-driven and strong-minded artist, fiercely dedicated to following his instincts and one-of-a-kind vision. Since signing with South Coast Music Group (the label that catalyzed DaBaby’s rise as one of music’s biggest new stars in recent years), the Syracuse, New York native has won acclaim for his melodic flow and autobiographical storytelling.