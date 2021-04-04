Toosii Shares Video For Single Off New Mixtape “Thank You for Believing”

Loading...

After a breakthrough 2020, Toosii returns with his first new music of 2021 – “back together,” the first single from his forthcoming mixtape, Thank You For Believing, which will be released on May 7 by South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records.

With over 900 million combined global streams across all of his songs, it’s clear that Toosii is “coming for the crown,” as Billboard recently observed.

Raw, passionate, and poetic, “back together” examines how personal growth can set the stage for a romantic reunion. The track was produced by Smash David, Og Parker, G Ry, FNZ, Tenroc and Keanu Beats.

Fans who pre-save / pre-order Thank You For Believing here will instantly receive “back together.”

The official video for “back together” immerses the viewer in an illusory dreamworld. As Toosii imagines getting back together with an unforgettable ex, the boundaries between the past, the present and what might have been blur, taking him to heights of joy only to be plunged to nightmarish depths.

Toosii collaborated with director Joan Pabon on the concept for the video. Pabon also helmed the powerful video for Toosii’s “Reminiscing.”