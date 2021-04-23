Toronto’s DijahSB shares undeniable new album ‘Head Above The Waters’

Toronto-based rapper DijahSB today shares their new album Head Above The Waters, an honest, forward-thinking, undeniably fun ride.

Dijah, born Kahdijah Payne, is a clever and agile emcee whose rhymes are as witty as they are raw. They take a balanced approach to their music, fusing candid, personal lyrics about their experiences as a Black, Non Binary person navigating heartbreaks, breakthroughs, and more with modern beats and infectious hooks.

Loading...

Of the focus track & album, Dijah shares,“”New Harrison’ is probably my fave track on the album, accompanied by my boy Terrell Morris. We went to high school together and we’ve both been doing so well music wise it was only right that we linked up. Harrison is on the beat and it’s just a smooth record in total. I love to tap into the slower beats to really show off my abilities. ‘Head Above The Waters’ follows a theme, I wrote this album with that in mind, because at the time it’s what I needed to hear. so I know someone somewhere might need to hear it too. the waves might be crashing into you and trying to keep you from floating but you gotta keep coming up for air and try your hardest to keep your head above it.”

Dijah cites Kid Cudi, Pusha T, and Lupe Fiasco as some of their main influences and idols, but their emcee style is so unique and fun, it’s hard to compare. Ever earnest and open about their struggles with depression, mental health, and financial instability, their music serves as a balm; a friend baring battle scars that might serve to soothe your own.

Head Above The Waters by DijahSB is out now, buy/stream it here.