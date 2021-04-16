Twin Shadow Shares Second Taste of New Album “Alemania”

Loading...

Twin Shadow (George Lewis Jr.) shares the second offering from his upcoming album. Featuring backing vocals by Kadhja Bonet, “Alemania” sees Lewis unfurling a story of a fleeting relationship that blossomed over a lost set of keys by the Elbe river in Hamburg, Germany.

The track comes alongside a lyric video and follows last month’s single “Johnny & Jonnie,” which Consequence of Sound described as “melodica riding over waves of electronics that would make Gorillaz groove.”

“Alemania” and “Johnny & Jonnie” follow Twin Shadow’s 2018 full-length Caer and a string of 2019 standalone singles that include “Crushed,” “Truly,” and “Only For The Broken-Hearted,” along with an appearance on the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why soundtrack with “Walk Forever By My Side.”

The new songs also follow Twin Shadow’s collaborations with Duval Timothy on his critically acclaimed album Help where he features on tracks “Slave” and “Groundnut.”