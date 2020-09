From the 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Reissue of the number 1 album All That You Can’t Leave Behind, “Stateless” was recorded as part of the original album sessions but went on to feature on the soundtrack to the film The Million Dollar Hotel in 2000 instead. Now, it is released fully remastered with a brand new lyric video.

