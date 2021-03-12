UK Superstar James Arthur Goes Behind The Scenes of “Medicine” for Vevo Footnotes

Loading...

Arthur uncovers the symbolism behind the dystopian and surreal music videos, showing two contrasting aesthetic worlds colliding. He discusses the vulnerability involved in shooting a music video and the freeing feeling of having those on set wear masks.

Director Charlie Sarsfield describes the concept behind the video, and how specific relationships can bring an addictive force that makes a broken world bearable.

FOOTNOTES OUTLINE:

(00:15) Narration: Written by James during lockdown ‘Medicine’ is an uplifting and reflective track about relationships, connection, and community.

(00:21) James Arthur: “For me, this song symbolizes love over adversity. As with everything I write, I always draw from my own life as that feels the most authentic, but I also wanted it to feel inclusive so that YOUR medicine might be someone but it could also be something.”

(00:38) Narration: Filmed at ‘The Box’ Club London, and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, the video is a trippy insight into the mind of artist and central protagonist, James Arthur.

(00:49) Charlie Sarsfield: “We had this idea of how the world around you can be so broken but it only takes one person to make the world feel better and fixed. We played a lot with this idea of being addicted to love, and how it can be both good and bad.”

(00:59) Narration: The video has a very dystopian and surreal aesthetic with two worlds colliding.

(01:04) One of the worlds is a dark place filled with negative thoughts and the other is a more secure, loving world where we truly belong and feel happy.

(01:10) Through the use of VFX and some agile camera work, the orbs are used as a focus point and vehicle to move the audience into another world, rotating from place to place.

(01:20) The track embodies the belief that you can conquer moments of adversity by leveraging the love and support from those closest to you.

(01:31) James Arthur: “I turn to the people who love me, who I trust not to judge me, and who I can be vulnerable with. Also my cats always make me feel better.”

(01:44) Narration: The shoot took place with all the necessary COVID restrictions and requirements in place, with people being tested outside the venue before entry.

(01:50) James Arthur: “Normally it can be a bit intimidating performing with 50 people behind the camera staring at you, but because everyone was wearing masks it made it feel like an even safer space for me to perform and I think you can really see that in my performance. Curtis symbolizes me as a child and how the traumas of my childhood come back to haunt me in vulnerable moments.”

(02:17) Narration: Identical twins Leah and Yasmin Carr-Bond were cast to represent two sides of one personality. The idea came from how you can perceive one person in a good or bad light depending on how you are feeling.

(02:24) Charlie Sarsfield: “If you feel the world around you is falling apart, then sometimes that reflects onto a special person. You have to choose to be in love for it to work.”

(02:42) Narration: James really enjoyed the freedom to move and perform without a mic or guitar attached to him.

(02:49) James Arthur: “I didn’t have anything obstructing me, and that felt really freeing.”

(03:05) Narration: Working creatively together throughout, James and Charlie discussed ways to include a variety of easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans from start to finish…

(03:16) James Arthur: “Let’s just say that Easter may be my favourite holiday and I wish it lasted all year…”