Upcoming Pop Sensation Chloe Tang Makes Sense of Life’s Chaos On New EP

Rising pop singer/songwriter Chloe Tang arrives today with her most anticipated release to date. Tang’s new EP, E-PITY ME, is available now across all digital streaming platforms.

“E-PITY ME represents the melting pot of emotions I felt throughout the first year of living in LA,” says Tang. “I just moved to pursue a career in music after graduating college and everything was moving so quickly. The EP is literally my journal of how I got through being 23 and I mean every word I sing on these tracks. They were all written at different times and have such a variety of emotions behind them, and to me, they all make sense together because being in your early 20s is fucking chaotic.”







“I believe that regardless of whether you are ‘over’ or ‘not over’ someone, there are always parts of you that will miss them and hold onto things that remind you of them,” confesses Tang about one of her songs revealed today, titled “Voicemails.” “This song is really special to me because it touches upon the emotions you feel after a breakup. For me, I was never able to delete all the voicemails from my phone because it really felt like it was the one thing I couldn’t let go of, no matter how ‘over it’ I became.”