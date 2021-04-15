Van Morrison Announces First-Ever Virtual Performance Along With New Album

Loading...

Van Morrison will mark the May 7 release of his eagerly anticipated new double-album Latest Record Project: Volume 1 by playing his first-ever virtual performance on May 8.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform a livestream event from the renowned Real World Studios in Wiltshire that will see him debut some brand new songs alongside a selection of classic tracks.

The event is a partnership with nugs.net, the leading music platform for live concert streams and recordings. The platform hosts live streams and professionally recorded archive concerts from iconic artists. Fans can tune in to the performance live on Saturday, May 8 at 3pm EST.

Tickets are available to pre-order here.





The 28-track Latest Record Project: Volume 1 album spans everything from the saxophone-led R&B gem “Jealousy” to the joyful, country-tinged “A Few Bars Early” via the spirited Them-style garage rock of the self-explanatory “Stop Bitching, Do Something.” While it touches upon the romantic sentiment and late-night warmth that people love Van Morrison for, the overriding theme is a straight-talking commentary on contemporary life.

Latest Record Project: Volume 1 was heralded in March with the release of its first two songs — the title track and “Only A Song.” In keeping with the album’s sonic thread, “Only A Song” channels Morrison’s love of blues, R&B, jazz, and soul into a sound that’s dynamic and utterly contemporary. It shows that he continues to be an artist of integrity and distinction.

The rhythm section immediately hits an irresistible tight swinging groove that’s equal parts rhythm and blues and rock ‘n’ roll. Their sound-bed is embellished with an enlivening cocktail of organic live instrumentation, with call-and-response vocals and flourishes of saxophone. Both songs are provided as instant downloads to fans who pre-order the album. Latest Record Project: Volume 1 will be released via Exile/BMG on double-CD, deluxe-CD, triple-vinyl, and digital formats.



