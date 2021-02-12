Vancouver Native Boslen Releases Genre Blurring Single “trip”

Loading...

This is the first single from Boslen’s forthcoming debut album DUSK to DAWN. “Trip” is a vivid day-in-the-life story from Canada’s next star, celebrating the successes of a whirlwind year in his own woozy, wilding way.

As we’ve come to expect from Boslen, “Trip” is a sonic joyride through indie pop, rap, and R&B, while psychedelia swirls and drums dart in and out of trap. Boslen drifts over and dives into the shifting production (from justsayin, NXSTY, and MSXII), spitting about taking every opportunity and passing up naysayers: “I’m ducking the bullets, I’m ducking the clowns/You live life to the fullest ‘til you not around.” For Boslen, “Trip” is a chance to reflect on his journey so far, even while pushing his sound into the future. “It feels like there are constant highs and lows being an artist that’s coming up,” he says. “I wanted ‘Trip’ to showcase both the light and the dark.”

DUSK to DAWN will be Boslen’s first project since 2019’s Black Lotus EP, which peaked at #11 on the Canadian Apple Music streaming charts. He’s been hard at work releasing a slew of singles/videos including “Hidden Nights,” and “Lightspeed,” which is off the Black Lotus EP.

In 2020 Boslen dropped “VULTURES,” and “My Ways,” which showed how much he’s been refining his style and expanding his scope. This new album is poised to accelerate his eclectic sound even further, moving fluidly from genre to genre while orbiting Boslen’s Swiss-Army-knife delivery. With a vision this focused, and hits like “Trip” in the bag, Boslen has already proven himself worth following. Each release offers something brand new.