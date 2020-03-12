Vanessa Silberman Brings Best of 90’s Era DIY Back on “Who We Are” Single

New York-based (via LA), Alt grunge/singer-songwriter, Vanessa Silberman, announces the first in a series of monthly singles to come out in 2020.

Drawing inspiration from anthemic rock, grunge, and raw punk, and exploring mixed elements of pop and hip hop production, “Who We Are,” acknowledges how far we have come as human beings in our society and the world. Staying true to her DIY roots, “Who We Are” is produced, engineered, recorded, programmed, performed, mixed and mastered by Silberman herself.

In addition to being a prolific songwriter, Silberman is also a record producer, engineer, and head of an artist development label, A Diamond Heart Production. Widely known for wearing many different hats in the music business, she has worked for heavy hitters, namely producer/songwriter Dr.Luke and many companies and studios ranging from the Foo Fighter’s Studio 606 to Epitaph Records.