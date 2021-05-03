Vevo and Paloma Mami Release Performance Video for “Dreams”

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces Paloma Mami as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with a performance of “DREAMS.” Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Paloma Mami’s performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

New York-born, Chilean artist Paloma Mami is one of Latin music’s biggest rising stars. After a short stint on the popular Chilean TV show, Rojo, she decided to solely focus on her music career. With a delicate but powerful voice, her music is a distinct fusion of Latin Urban, R&B, Trap and Soul.

Paloma’s 2018 debut single “Not Steady” earned her a deal with Sony Music Latin, making her the first Chilean artist of her generation to sign to a major record label. The track has surpassed over 20M plays to date, catching the attention of Latin powerhouses like Maluma, J Balvin, Farruko, production collective Head This Music and more.

“DREAMS” is off Paloma Mami’s 2021 bilingual debut album, Sueños de Dalí, a nod to surrealist Spanish artist Salvador Dalí. “Dalí was an artist who was so unapologetically himself,” she told SPIN . “He literally never cared what anyone said about his art and I think that’s so important when it comes to my music as well.”

“DREAMS” is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.