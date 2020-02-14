Vevo Debuts New “Watch This” Series with Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” Video

Vevo shares the premiere of a new original series titled Watch This, with the first episode featuring Justin Bieber’s music video for his latest track, “Intentions.” Watch This brings a camera to the “comments” section of a music video. The show will feature a cast of music fans dropping some entertaining opinions on the latest buzzed-about video titles, the first being “Intentions.” On future episodes, the show will also act as a forum for inside-scoop commentary from the artists themselves as they look back at their music videos, giving a first-hand interpretation on everything from inspiration to impact.

For the release of “Intentions,” Justin Bieber partnered up with the LA-based nonprofit organization Alexandria House, which provides safe and supportive housing for women and children who are transitioning from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing. The “Intentions” music video tells the stories of three “graduates” of Alexandria’s transitional housing program. To honor these incredible women, and the untold stories of so many who show such strength and resilience in difficult times, an Intentions Fund has been established in the amount of $200,000 to support the goals and dreams of the families Alexandria House supports.