Vevo Presents UK Pop Stars Easy Life’s Two Live Performance Videos

Befitting their glass-half-full approach, Easy Life in a global pandemic remains an optimistic and affecting prospect. Whether protesting in their local Leicester neighborhood, Zooming with fans, connecting with students locked down at university, or letting Sam loose on a series of saxophone covers (ranging from the Mario Kart theme to Game of Thrones), it’s a philosophy of positivity that has been there ever since Easy Life started out in 2017. Back then, Easy Life’s escapist outlook seemed fairly straightforward.

The band was formed off the back of Murray’s upbringing on his parents’ turkey farm, with a colorful backstory that includes a stint managing a local milkshake shop, losing one’s self in Berlin, and culminated in the five-piece assembling at Horse Meat Disco. Three hugely-accomplished mixtapes later, however, and Easy Life have earned their stripes as universal but unusually intimate songwriters: that rare group who appear as at home baring their souls as they are tackling the environment (‘Earth’), politics (the Trump-skewering ‘Nice Guys’, the cautionary ‘Dead Celebrities’) or the fragility of male mental health (‘Nightmares’’).

A group formed – right down to the name itself – as an antidote to the hardships of the present day. The band’s hard graft and boundless creativity has seen them develop an impassioned worldwide following, now keenly awaiting their debut album. Whatever life has to throw at you, to witness the rise of Easy Life is to be reminded of the importance of “Daydreams,” and to Daydream Big.

