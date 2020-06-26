Video Dave Releases Single Off New Album via Open Mike Eagle’s AutoReverse Records

Video Dave releases his new album Week 1560 and shares a new video. The album is the inaugural release on Open Mike Eagle’s new label imprint, AutoReverse Records, and follows the lead single “Tuesday,” whose video is releasing today. Directed and edited by Ryan Calavano, the visual perfectly captures the song’s sentiment of the trials and tribulations of internet-age dating as a myriad of skillfully placed graphics and montages come together to document Video Dave’s experience of trying to find love through a screen.

Video Dave is a Chicago-bred rapper, TV producer, beat maker and writer. A true multi-hyphenate artist, he has had a creative hand in an astounding hodge-podge of seemingly disparate corners of modern-day culture. What other artist can say their creative catalogue includes reality shows Teen Mom and 90 Day Fiance, plus musical collaborations with Wu-Tang Clan and Method Man or that they’ve also spent time on tours with Brother Ali, Open Mike Eagle, and Serengeti? He brings all of this experience and more to his latest album Week 1560. Speaking on the new record Video Dave says:

“With 52 weeks every year, Week #1560 of any persons life would be their 30th birthday. I wrote this album on my 32nd birthday, about the previous 3 years of my life when I was stuck at a terrible job. This is my requiem to that life, my cautionary tale about 9-5 office life, having too much to drink, and the ups and downs of modern dating. It now serves as a snapshot; a time capsule of life before Covid-19.”

The formation of AutoReverse Records takes place in the midst of what is sure to be an industrious year for Open Mike Eagle following a busy 2019. Last year he wrapped up the first season of his and Baron Vaughn’s critically-acclaimed Comedy Central show The New Negroes (which featured Lizzo, Danny Brown, MF Doom, Method Man, and more as musical guests), a successful North American tour alongside Sammus and Video Dave, appeared on Tru Tv’s hit comedy series Adam Ruin’s Everything and participated in a professional wrestling match.

Listen to Week 1560 and watch “Tuesday” above and stay tuned for more from Open Mike Eagle, AutoReverse Records and Video Dave coming soon.