Rising DMV rapper, Walkdown Will of Major Life Music Group, dropped his latest video, Tragic, on YouTube. This single, featuring Big Cartel & YHN Balla, comes shortly after Walkdown Will’s arrest in D.C. last month. “Tragic” is another street banger, produced by Namzbeatz, where Will continues to warn listeners, him and his 1080 Clickas crew aren’t the ones to play with.