Watch: Dominic Fike Shares “Cancel Me” Off Columbia Records Debut

Florida-native Dominic Fike is releasing his highly-anticipated debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, via Columbia Records, and shares visuals for “Cancel Me” track.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong was initially delayed in light of the protests that have spread across America, which Fike addressed in addition to detailing his own history with police brutality in a powerful essay he shared with fans. He also spoke with Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract for a conversation that further contextualizes the forthcoming album as well as appeared in Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown” video that poignantly addresses the protests and current political climate.

The attention on Dominic Fike has steadily grown since the release of his EP Don’t Forget About Me, Demos, via Columbia Records in 2018. From that initial release, he’s continued to rise as one of his generation’s most enigmatic pop stars. Last year, his hit single “3 Nights” reach #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart in September, he collaborated with Omar Apollo on “Hit Me Up” and “Phone Numbers,” the latter of which he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Kenny Beats and saw an Aidan Cullen-directed music video featuring Halsey.