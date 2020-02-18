Watch “embarrassing” Music Video Off Ellis’s Debut ‘born again’

Ellis – Hamilton, Ontario’s Linnea Siggelkow – recently announced her breathtaking debut album, Born Again, and today she shares a second single. Following the previously released “Fall Apart,” “Embarrassing” offers a layered meditation on regret and responsibility through its shape shifting textures and gorgeously languid pace.

I’ve come to realize that shame can be both good and bad, and the importance of recognizing the difference. I’ve felt it often when I shouldn’t have, when I’ve been made to feel guilty for things that have happened outside of my control, or for feeling ashamed of my body or my femininity or my feelings. But I think it’s important to also recognize that some things shouldn’t be justified, sometimes I act in wrong ways and hurt myself or others around me. I am learning to take responsibility for my actions and to hold myself accountable for the things that I should be embarrassed by, to say sorry, and to be better.