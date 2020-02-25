    Watch “If You Run” Music Video off Desert Sessions Vol. 11

    Staff
    Desert Sessions Vol. 11 & 12 is available now at https://desertsessions.ffm.to/vols11and12

    “The video was inspired by Josh bringing an unknown Libby Grace into the #DessertSessions arena to show her haunting magic to the world.”
    – Director Rio Hackford

    Music by:
    Libby Grace-lead vox, harmony vox, spooky child choir vox
    Mattias Sveeney-acoustic guitfiddle, electric plucking picker guitar, gypsy marching toms, spooky child choir vox
    Mike “Devil May” Kerr-bassistst, gypsy marching toms, spooky child choir vox
    Carla Azzaaaa-dwums, , gypsy marching toms, shakerz, spooky child choir vox
    Joshy-lead guitar leads, whale sounding guit things, gypsy marching toms, spooky child choir vox , harmony vox, Roland synthesizer

    Other Desert Sessions Players that appear in the video include:
    Billy F. Gibbons
    Dave Catching
    Stella Mozgawa