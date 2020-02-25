Watch “If You Run” Music Video off Desert Sessions Vol. 11

Desert Sessions Vol. 11 & 12 is available now at https://desertsessions.ffm.to/vols11and12

“The video was inspired by Josh bringing an unknown Libby Grace into the #DessertSessions arena to show her haunting magic to the world.”

– Director Rio Hackford

Music by:

Libby Grace-lead vox, harmony vox, spooky child choir vox

Mattias Sveeney-acoustic guitfiddle, electric plucking picker guitar, gypsy marching toms, spooky child choir vox

Mike “Devil May” Kerr-bassistst, gypsy marching toms, spooky child choir vox

Carla Azzaaaa-dwums, , gypsy marching toms, shakerz, spooky child choir vox

Joshy-lead guitar leads, whale sounding guit things, gypsy marching toms, spooky child choir vox , harmony vox, Roland synthesizer

Other Desert Sessions Players that appear in the video include:

Billy F. Gibbons

Dave Catching

Stella Mozgawa