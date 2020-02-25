Watch “If You Run” Music Video off Desert Sessions Vol. 11

Desert Sessions Vol. 11 & 12 is available now at https://desertsessions.ffm.to/vols11and12
“The video was inspired by Josh bringing an unknown Libby Grace into the #DessertSessions arena to show her haunting magic to the world.”
– Director Rio Hackford
Music by:
Libby Grace-lead vox, harmony vox, spooky child choir vox
Mattias Sveeney-acoustic guitfiddle, electric plucking picker guitar, gypsy marching toms, spooky child choir vox
Mike “Devil May” Kerr-bassistst, gypsy marching toms, spooky child choir vox
Carla Azzaaaa-dwums, , gypsy marching toms, shakerz, spooky child choir vox
Joshy-lead guitar leads, whale sounding guit things, gypsy marching toms, spooky child choir vox , harmony vox, Roland synthesizer
Other Desert Sessions Players that appear in the video include:
Billy F. Gibbons
Dave Catching
Stella Mozgawa