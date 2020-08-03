Watch: Lola Young Shares Powerful Music Video for “Woman” Single

Lola Young released the official video for “Woman.” Directed by Olivia Rose (Jorja Smith, 6lack ft. Future, Skepta and Ty Dolla $ign ft. J Cole), the clip features Young and a cast of women, identifiably different in their features but united by their confidence, as they boldly reclaim the female form. She also shared a statement about what the video means to her:
“I wanted to make this video because I believe women are all undeniably strong, sexy, free, brave, vulnerable, raw and powerful. And that we do not have to hide away. We do not have to remain unseen, our bodies should never be sexualized or a taboo conversation, or only seen through the male gaze. We have the ability to normalize our bodies being on show, and accept them for their differences, as it’s important to remember those differences are currently often shamed.
I came up with the idea of the women in the video being fully nude. The energy on set was insane, I have never felt more empowered in my life. Nipples, bums, rolls, stretch marks, cellulite, all of these things are beautiful along with the ‘perfect’ body.
This is my personal experience of being a woman, hopefully other women will have their own take on what it means to them.”
“Woman” – which received its first U.K. play on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show – comes on the heels of the 19-year-old artist’s Renaissance EP. Co-produced by GRAMMY winner Paul Epworth (Adele, Mumford & Sons) and manuka, “Woman” is available for download/streaming HERE.
