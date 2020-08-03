Watch: Lola Young Shares Powerful Music Video for “Woman” Single

Lola Young released the official video for “Woman.” Directed by Olivia Rose (Jorja Smith, 6lack ft. Future, Skepta and Ty Dolla $ign ft. J Cole), the clip features Young and a cast of women, identifiably different in their features but united by their confidence, as they boldly reclaim the female form. She also shared a statement about what the video means to her:

“I wanted to make this video because I believe women are all undeniably strong, sexy, free, brave, vulnerable, raw and powerful. And that we do not have to hide away. We do not have to remain unseen, our bodies should never be sexualized or a taboo conversation, or only seen through the male gaze. We have the ability to normalize our bodies being on show, and accept them for their differences, as it’s important to remember those differences are currently often shamed.

I came up with the idea of the women in the video being fully nude. The energy on set was insane, I have never felt more empowered in my life. Nipples, bums, rolls, stretch marks, cellulite, all of these things are beautiful along with the ‘perfect’ body.

This is my personal experience of being a woman, hopefully other women will have their own take on what it means to them.”

“Woman” – which received its first U.K. play on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show – comes on the heels of the 19-year-old artist’s Renaissance EP. Co-produced by GRAMMY winner Paul Epworth (Adele, Mumford & Sons) and manuka, “Woman” is available for download/streaming HERE.

CREDITS:

Director: Olivia Rose

Exec. Producer: Daniella Manca

DOP: Ula Pontikos

Producer: Chanel Parkinson

Producer: Benedict Turnbull

Gaffer: Stephen Finberg

1st AD: Emma Pounds

1st AC: Louise Murphy

2nd AC: Jenny John Chuan

Grip: Maya Jensen

DIT: Phoebe Fraser

Projection Mgr: Pod Bluman

Hair Stylist (Lola): Nuriye Sonmez

Hair Stylist (cast): Ryo Narushima

MUA (Lola): Sarah Reygate

MUA (cast): Louisa Copperwaite

Stylist: Kate Iorga

Choreographer: Robia Milliner

Commissioner: Laura Clayton @ Island

Sound Recordist: Will Langdale

Electrician: Rob Stewart

Desk Op: Kester McClure

Spark Trainee: Leanne Bunyan

Motion Graphics: Catherine Woodhouse

Projectionist: Rupert Dean

PA: Lettice Yardley

Runner: Cassandra Galiwango

Runner: Latoya Okuneye

Cast:

Harriet Scott

Gigi Lucas

Jade Bruce-Linton

Georgie Blackmore

Akuac Thiep

Lilith Luna

Post:

Editor: Flaura Atkinson @ Stitch

Edit Producer: Angela Hart

Grade: Ruth Young @ Electric Theatre Collective

Online Producer: Oliver Whitworth

Sound: Charlie Howard @ String & Tins