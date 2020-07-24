Watch: New Brick Briscoe Music Video for “The Blue Jean Bridge”

Petersburg, Indiana-based musician, radio and television personality Brick Briscoe recorded his upcoming album My Favorite Los Angeles Restaurant in isolation at his home studio “The Spider Cave” during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

My Favorite Los Angeles Restaurant, which will be released on July 24, is a collection of songs inspired by ideas for films that Briscoe dreamed of making as a younger man living in more hopeful times.

According to Briscoe, he was lucky to have all the equipment available when recording My Favorite Los Angeles Restaurant to film most of the songs while they were being recorded and several music videos are currently in post-production and will be released to promote the album.

For the song and video “The Blue Jean Bridge,” for example, he worked remotely with “The Damn Dudes,” AKA drummer Jono Ori and bassist Ed Cuervo from the band Skunkmello, who are also part of Briscoe’s East Coast touring band. He had always wanted to record and/or film with Ori and Cuervo and it took a pandemic to make it happen.

My Favorite Los Angeles Restaurant, which was co-produced by Brick Briscoe and Brian Sherman, is Briscoe’s 11th album and follows 2019’s acclaimed From Lucky Point to Père Lachaise.

Briscoe’s radio program “The Song Show” airs on NPR affiliate WNIN in Evansville, Indiana and his TV show Any Road is broadcast on WNIN 9.1 in the Evansville and streams via https://www.pbs.org/.

http://www.brickbriscoe.com/