Watch: The Weeknd and Vevo Drop Part I of Live Performance Trilogy

Sponsor Loading...

Vevo and The Weeknd have announced a trilogy of Official Live Performances, beginning today through November 25, featuring songs from The Weeknd’s chart-topping album After Hours (XO Records / Republic Records). Directed by La Mar Taylor at Vevo’s studio in Los Angeles, CA, Part I, “Alone Again,” premieres today, November 23rd.

Vevo and The Weeknd first worked together in 2016 with exclusive “Vevo Presents” performances. Since then, The Weeknd has established himself as one of the world’s most multifaceted artists. He has recently been named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine, announced as the 2021’s Super Bowl Halftime Performer, and was the winner of three American Music Awards. Regarded for his creative vision, The Weeknd is known for his genre-bending music, and redefinition of storytelling, both sonically and visually.

After Hours is The Weeknd’s fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, one of this year’s biggest releases, earning 138,000 equivalent album units within the first week of sales (according to Nielsen Music/MRC). Every song from The Weeknd’s album After Hours achieved placement on Billboard’s Hot 100, with “Alone Again” peaking at No. 24. Today’s Vevo Official Live Performance of “Alone Again” is the only visual companion for the song to be produced.