Waxahatchee Releases Extended Edition Of Saint Cloud To Celebrate One Year Anniversary

This time last year the world had just been thrown into a total chaos. A pandemic was sweeping the globe, people were locked inside their homes and amongst it all, Waxahatchee released Saint Cloud, a career defining album. Saint Cloud created safe space for people living in constant fear. It was a reminder that better times will indeed return one day and it was the record so many of us needed, released at exactly the time we needed it the most.

Now, 1 year later Waxahatchee is giving Saint Cloud a special reissue with three new cover songs. Katie Crutchfield (not surprisingly) covered “Fruits of My Labor” by Lucinda Williams, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” by Dolly Parton, & “Streets of Philadelphia” the Bruce Springsteen classic.

<a href="https://waxahatchee.bandcamp.com/album/saint-cloud-3-2">Saint Cloud +3 by Waxahatchee</a>





Written immediately in the period following her decision to get sober, Saint Cloud is an unflinching self-examination. From a moment of reckoning in Barcelona to a tourist trap in Tennessee to a painful confrontation on Arkadelphia Road, from a nostalgic jaunt down 7th Street in New York City to the Mississippi Gulf, Crutchfield creates a sense of place for her soul-baring tales, a longtime staple of her storytelling. This raw, exposed narrative terrain is aided by a shift in sonic arrangements as well.

