Wolf Alice – “Smile” Music Video

Wolf Alice release music video for new single “Smile” off their latest LP Blue Weekend

– L Y R I C S –

I ain’t afraid though my steps appear tentative

I scope it out then I throw myself into it

I ain’t ashamed in the fact that I’m sensitive

I believe that it is the perfect adjective

I wear my feelings on my sleeve I suggested it

It serves me better than to swallow in a sedative

I am what I am and I’m good at it

And you don’t like me well that isn’t fucking relevant

Don’t call me mad there’s a difference I am angry

And your choice to call me cute has offended me

I have power there are people who depend on me

And even you have time you wish to spend on me

I know you all think I’m unhinged

but wind it up and this honey bee stings

Did you think I was a puppet on strings?

Wind her up and this honey bee sings!

Ah

Sun and the shine

Ah

Smile

If you want me you can find me at the bar

Lost souls congregate at the bar

Take a minute and remember who you are

Sip your drink, sip one more and you’re a star

Ah

Sun and the shine

Ah

Smile