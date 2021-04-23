Wolf Alice – “Smile” Music Video

Wolf Alice release music video for new single “Smile” off their latest LP Blue Weekend
– L Y R I C S –
I ain’t afraid though my steps appear tentative
I scope it out then I throw myself into it
I ain’t ashamed in the fact that I’m sensitive
I believe that it is the perfect adjective
I wear my feelings on my sleeve I suggested it
It serves me better than to swallow in a sedative
I am what I am and I’m good at it
And you don’t like me well that isn’t fucking relevant
Don’t call me mad there’s a difference I am angry
And your choice to call me cute has offended me
I have power there are people who depend on me
And even you have time you wish to spend on me
I know you all think I’m unhinged
but wind it up and this honey bee stings
Did you think I was a puppet on strings?
Wind her up and this honey bee sings!
Ah
Sun and the shine
Ah
Smile
If you want me you can find me at the bar
Lost souls congregate at the bar
Take a minute and remember who you are
Sip your drink, sip one more and you’re a star
Ah
Sun and the shine
Ah
Smile