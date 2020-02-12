Wynonna + Bob Weir Share New Rendition of “Ramble On Rose”

Last week Wynonna & The Big Noise teamed up with Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead for an exciting show at the legendary San Francisco venue The Fillmore. During the set they covered many classic tracks by both acts, including “Why Not Me” by The Judd’s and “Ramble On Rose” by the Dead. “Well OK, this is a train that’s been steamin’ down the tracks for a while now – and it finally got here. What fun,” said Bob Weir of their set.

Out now is a new studio version of “Ramble On Rose” featuring Wynonna and Bob Weir. “They say that when the student is ready, the teacher appears,” Wynonna exclaimed. “Robert Weir showed up in my life just in time! And I am so very thankful to have yet another opportunity to celebrate our musical gifts together!!”

Wynonna & The Big Noise will continue to tour throughout 2020 and Wynonna will also be performing in more intimate, acoustic settings with her husband Cactus Moser as a part of their Wynonna & Cactus: Party of Two Acoustic Tour. All upcoming dates are listed below.

WYNONNA & THE BIG NOISE TOUR DATES

2/20 – Belleville, IL – Lincoln Theatre

2/21 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

2/22 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center

4/30 – Greensboro, NC – Carolina Theatre

5/1 – Morgantown, WV – Metropolitan Theatre

5/2 – Shelby, NC – The Don Gibson Theatre

5/16 – Estes Park, CO – Roots on the Ridge

6/27 – Lakeside, OH – Hoover Auditorium

7/11 – Craven, Saskatchewan – Country Thunder

7/17 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Amphitheater

WYNONNA & CACTUS: PARTY OF TWO ACOUSTIC TOUR

2/28 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

2/29 – Bay St. Louis, MS – Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

3/6 – Birmingham, AL – The Lyric Theatre

3/7 – Macon, GA – Hargray Capitol Theatre

3/8 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

3/31 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

4/1 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

4/23 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

4/24 – Evanston, IL – SPACE