YBN Cordae Enlists Pusha T for New Video

YBN Cordae returns with a new video from his critically-acclaimed debut project, The Lost Boy. Directed by APLUS, the visual follows Cordae around a haunted mansion, recruiting Pusha T for some help along the way.

The video is the sixth from the project, following two visuals for “Have Mercy” (Path A and Path B), “Bad Idea” featuring Chance The Rapper, “Broke As Fuck,” and “RNP” featuring Anderson .Paak.

The rapper is also announcing a headlining North American tour. The Lost Boy in America tour will kick off January 16th in Seattle, with stops in Berkeley, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta, before closing out the run February 29th in Dallas.

Tickets go on sale this Friday. The tour is Cordae’s second headline run of the year and arrives as he finishes his dates on the Logic tour.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

+ = w/ Logic

11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena+

11/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena+

11/16 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center+

1/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

1/17 – Vancouver, BC tour @ Fortune

1/18 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

1/19 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s

1/21 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

1/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

1/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

1/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pub Rock

1/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

1/30 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre (Fort Collins, CO)

1/31 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox

2/1 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

2/3 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

2/5 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale

2/6 – Grand Rapids, WI @ Elevation

2/7 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

2/8 – Columbus, OH @ Skullys

2/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

2/11 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

2/12 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

2/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

2/14 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy

2/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

2/20 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s

2/21 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

2/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Loft @ Center Stage

2/24 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

2/27 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

2/28 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

2/29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees