YBN Nahmir Releases New Single ‘Talkin’

ART@WAR/Atlantic Recording artist YBN Nahmir returns to share his first single and video of 2020. “Talkin,” directed by JMB, finds Nahmir staking his claim as one of 2020’s most explosive lyricists, with an equally thrilling visual that finds the rapper at the head of a million dollar heist. The video follows last years visuals for “Fuck It Up” featuring City Girls and Tyga and “Baby 8.”

YBN Nahmir has been on a monumental rise over the last two years. 2018 saw him make his late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside G-Eazy and Yo Gotti, and he was crowned an XXL Freshman. Just before his 19th birthday in December, his viral hit singles “Bounce Out With That” and “Rubbin off The Paint,” off the collective YBN: The Mixtape that has accumulated almost one billion streams, achieved RIAA-certified platinum status.

He was also featured as one of Vevo DSCVR’s 2019 Artists To Watch, performed at ComplexCon with the YBN crew, and toured North America with Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly on the Justin Beiber Big tour last Fall.

Stay tuned for more from YBN Nahmir coming soon.