Young Guv Shares “Caught Lookin’ (Turbotito Remix)” Ahead of New Tour

Young Guv is the solo project of Ben Cook (No Warning, F*cked Up). The prolific and dedicated songwriter kicks off his extensive North American tour this Friday in support of his highly acclaimed double LP series GUV I & II which saw their release late last year on Run For Cover.

Cook’s profoundly poignant and infectious pop songs have choruses you’ll never forget and lyrics whose dry wit and understated acuity that will knock you flat. Ahead of the tour he’s shared a remix of GUV II’s single “Caught Lookin'”, reimagined by his buddy Turbotito.

Young Guv Live Dates:

02/28: Toronto, ON – The Garrison

02/29: Windsor, ON – Villians

03/01: Omaha, NE – Slowdown

03/02: Kansas, City – KS Parker 2

03/03: Denver, CO – Lost Lake *

03/04: Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge *

03/06: San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside *

03/07: Fullerton, CA – Programme Skate & Sound *

03/08: Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon *

03/10: Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge *

03/12: Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad %

03/14: Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street %

03/16: Atlanta GA – The Masquerade Purgatory

03/17: West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern %

03/18: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle %

03/20: Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery %

03/21: Asbury Park, NJ – The Wonder Bar %

03/22: Allston, MA – Great Scott

03/24: Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg %

03/26: Lakewood, OH – Symposium

03/27: Newport, KY – The Southgate House Revival %

03/28: Lexington, KY – The Burl %

04/28: Richmond, VA – Gallery 5 #

04/30: Louisville, KY – Zanzabar #

05/01: Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge #

05/03: Fayetteville, AR – Smoke and Barrel #

05/05: Lawrence, KS – White Schoolhouse #

05/06: St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway #

05/08: Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle #

05/09: Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme #

05/10: Cincinnati, OH – Woodward Theater #

05/11: Columbus, OH – Rumba Café #

05/13: Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall #

05/15: Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle#

05/16: Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle #

* with Spiritual Cramp

% with White Reaper

# with Sheer Mag