Young Nudy – “2Face” Music Video feat. G Herbo

Grammy-nominated rapper Young Nudy returns to announce a new project. The 13-song DR EV4L, due May 18th, features guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and G Herbo. To coincide with the announcement Nudy is also sharing the lead single and music video from the project. “2Face” featuring G Herbo is a classic Atlanta anthem built on bass heavy production and tag-team verses from Nudy and Herbo.

The song’s accompanying visual finds the pair running through local gas-stations, trap houses and the streets, day and night. The video arrives after Nudy’s Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance for “Down Bad,” one of the standout tracks from Dreamville’s 2019 album Revenge of the Dreamers III, which also includes his song “Sunset” featuring J.Cole.

DR EV4L follows Nudy’s full lengths Anyways and 2019’s critically acclaimed collaborative album with Pi’erre Bourne, Sli’merre. That album led to a breakout year for the Atlanta rapper, with Pitchfork writing, “In an era when so many rappers just show up and are suddenly stars, Nudy’s rise over the last four years has been refreshingly organic.” That same year Nudy featured on two songs from the aforementioned Grammy-nominated Dreamville album Revenge of the Dreamers III. He also joined 21 Savage on his extensive I Am > I Was North American tour earlier in the year.

Watch the video for “2Face” featuring G Herbo above, see below for DR EV4L album details, and stay tuned for more from the rapper soon.

Young Nudy

DR EV4L

PDE Records/RCA Records

May 18, 2021

1. Revenge

2. Mini Me

3. Yellow Tape ft. Lil Uzi Vert

4. Roughneck

5. Perc 30

6. The Rustlers

7. Child’s Play ft. 21 Savage

8. Soul Keeper

9. 2Face ft. G Herbo

10. Scott Evil

11. Dr. Evil

12. Columbian Necktie

13. Walking Dead