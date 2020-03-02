Young Nudy – “Understanding” Music Video

On the heels of releasing his mixtape Anyways earlier this week, Atlanta’s Young Nudy is back with a new video. “Understanding” is one of the highlights from the project, and is accompanied by a visual that takes you through trap houses, gas stations and the streets.

The new video for “Understanding” arrives ahead of Young Nudy’s headlining North American tour. Kicking off March 20th in Oxford, he’ll make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and more, before concluding the run April 30th in his hometown of Atlanta. Tickets are available here.

Upcoming Tour Dates

3/20 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

3/21 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

3/24 – Dallas, TX @ Trees Dallas

3/25 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

3/27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

3/28 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/31 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

4/1 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

4/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

4/4 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

4/7 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

4/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line

4/10 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

4/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

4/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

4/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

4/16 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

4/18 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

4/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

4/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

4/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

4/25 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

4/28 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

4/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

4/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Believe Music Hall