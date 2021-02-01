Zara Larsson Shares New Live Performance of “Talk About Love” with Vevo

Loading...

Vevo announces the release of Zara Larsson’s live performance of “Talk About Love.” Zara Larsson has all the makings of a classic pop star, but in the most contemporary form. Her unshakeable enthusiasm for music saw Larsson land her first number 1 single aged 15, but also feels deeply rooted in the national psyche of Sweden. Zara’s sixth sense for pop melodies have powered a series of chart-bulldozing anthems ever since (including “Lush Life”, “I Would Like”, “Symphony”, “Never Forget You”, and “Ruin My Life”). Zara Larsson’s ambition, though, only starts with the bangers.

Since being introduced to the mainstream, Zara has performed before the Nobel Prize committee, won an award for feminism from Sweden’s oldest women’s’ rights organization, and led a Durex campaign in association with the HIV charity Red. The powerhouse has also toured stadiums with Ed Sheeran, as well as worked with BTS, Ty Dolla $ign and Mura Masa.

“Talk About Love” marks a clean chapter from Zara Larsson’s huge debut international album So Good. Empowering, uplifting and deeply personal, Zara Larsson is a new kind of a pop star, and a fearless young woman simply born to do it.

﻿

“’Talk About Love’ is about that phase before two people work out what they are to one another,” Zara explains. “That specific window is so beautiful and fragile, as soon as you start asking ‘are we doing this?’ or ‘how do *you* feel?’, for some people that ruins the magic. ‘Talk About Love’ is savoring that moment before you have to decide.”