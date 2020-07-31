Zella Day Debuts New Single “Only A Dream”

Maverick singer-songwriter Zella Day has released her mesmerizing new ballad “Only A Dream”. The track marks the latest single from her upcoming five-song EP Where Does The Devil Hide, produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and due out August 28th, 2020 in partnership with Concord Records and Easy Eye Sound. Driven by Zella’s spell-binding vocals, the song reflects on all-consuming love and conquering the darkness that can come from within such an exploration.

Zella has also shared an equally breathtaking visual for “Only A Dream” today, directed by Samuel Richard and Gianennio Salucci. The piece captures Zella at the forefront of an intimately-filmed and emotionally-charged love story. Filmed within the iconic Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, CA and along the golden beaches and sun-soaked highways of the California coast, it’s a poetic ode to the sprawling, beautiful and sometimes tragic journey that is love. Earlier this morning, Flaunt Magazine premiered the video and praised it as a “much needed escape with surreal transcendence.”

“There are times we must bury our broken hearts in the garden so that spring can do the work we cannot do ourselves,” said Zella about the song. “Living in the memory of what was eventually becomes a memory in itself. The years grow like flowers and the faint scent of love hangs low so that we may remember all of those we wish not to forget.”